Shell Pakistan Discontinues Aviation Operations Across Pakistan

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) has decided to discontinue its aviation operations across Pakistan.

The company made this decision in a meeting of its Board held on August 17, 2022.

According to the notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), presently, Shell carries out its aviation-related operations at the following locations:

Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Quetta International Airport (QIAP) Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport (BNB) (Sukkur) and Nawabshah Airport (WNS)

Following the expiry of the leases related to the above airports, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has floated a joint-tender inviting participants to bid for the operation of six airports, including all four of the airports currently operated by SPL (listed above) as well as Skardu International Airport (KDU) and Gwadar International Airport (GDU).

After due consideration of a wide range of factors, including legal compliance, and financial and commercial considerations, SPL has taken the decision to not participate in the tender.

SPL is committed to the safe handover of operations to the CAA and/or relevant stakeholders (as appropriate) at the airports at which it is currently operating. The final date of exit from these airports will be communicated after consultation with the CAA.

The company remains committed to continuing all its other businesses and operations in Pakistan, which remain unaffected.