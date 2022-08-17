This Real Estate Giant Is Offering World-Class Amenities In Islamabad

With so many real estate projects in Pakistan on the rise, it’s close to impossible to find the most futuristic & tech-enabled, sustainable, and state-of-the-art project that’s worth investing in without breaking the bank while also being trustworthy.

Having said that, a project that’s taking Islamabad by storm was recently spotted. Their streamers and outdoor billboard were literally spread across the city.

The project turned out to be AVALON City. The master plan is in development as Pakistan’s first technological city. This is a state-of-the-art infrastructure designed and idealized as the future of real state in Pakistan. Embracing their tagline, they truly want you to ‘Envision Your Lifestyle’.

The project sits at an ideal location of Chakri Road, adjacent to the M2 Motorway, ensuring a convenient residence and commercial success for its residents and investors.

Have you ever thought about having Smart Homes, Wi-Fi trees, 3D and Virtual Theatres, Electric Bikes, and Automated Traffic Control? Well, AVALON City has got it all.

It must be a common perception that with all these offerings, they must be expensive. But surprisingly, the project is said to be affordable compared to other projects in the vicinity.

The hashtag #AvalonCityIslamabad was trending on social media for the past couple of days.

Netizens on social media are also talking about this.

Some people are comparing it to Saudi Arabia’s The Line project.

While others are just excited that something progressive is coming to Pakistan.

If you’re interested in investing or just getting to know about them, we recommend getting in touch with AVALON City directly at [email protected] or www.theavaloncity.com.