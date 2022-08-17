Upcoming Honda HR-V (Vezel) Spotted on Pakistani Roads [Videos]

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) teased the arrival of the all-new HR-V – also known as Vezel in Japan – in Pakistan during the Pakistan Auto Show 2022 (PAPS-22) held last month in Lahore.

Now, videos of an HR-V on Pakistani roads have surfaced on social media platforms, suggesting that HACL is all set to enter the subcompact crossover SUV market in the country.

Here are the videos.

In June this year, images of a camouflaged Vezel on Pakistani roads also went viral.

Following the development, speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official at HACL confirmed that the company has been testing a petrol variant of Vezel in the country to assess its feasibility.

The locally-assembled Vezel is likely to be launched towards the end of this year or early 2023 in Pakistan. It will rival Kia Stonic, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Peugeot 2008, and MG ZS.

The HR-V starts at $21,800 (Rs. 5,037,043) in the US. If international pricing is anything to go by, HACL might launch Vezel between Rs. 5-6 million in Pakistan, rivaling Peugeot 2008.

More about HR-V

Honda launched the current model of HR-V in early 2021 as a competitor to Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar crossovers.

It has multiple powertrains in various markets, including a hybrid electric option. HR-V features modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Other features include six airbags, parking sensors, smart infotainment, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, etc.

