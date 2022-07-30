Honda HR-V is “Coming Soon” to Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars Limited is planning to launch the all-new HR-V in Pakistan soon. The company displayed a digital banner at Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022 which said “HR-V All New 2022 Coming Soon” without mentioning the exact launch date.

HACL began testing the HR-V in Pakistan last month, which spurred excitement among car enthusiasts. The SUV was spotted wearing the same camouflage wrap as the 11th gen Honda Civic test unit. Later, certain updates revealed that the SUV was, in fact, imported by HACL for testing purposes.

Details

Honda launched the HR-V — known as Honda Vezel in Japan — in early 2021 as a competitor to Toyota C-HR, Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, and other similar crossovers.

It has multiple powertrains in various markets, including a hybrid electric option. HR-V features modern Honda Sensing equipment which includes blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, autonomous braking, traffic sign reading, lane departure warning, etc.

Other features include six airbags, parking sensors, smart infotainment, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, hill-start assist, hill descent control, electronic parking brake, etc.

The import invoice showed that the SUV cost Rs. 6.05 million, which seems like an appropriate price. However, the automaker is likely to debut at a much higher price, given the ongoing local currency devaluation and rising operational costs.