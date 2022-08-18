MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk Partners with Hayat Kimya to Offer Quality Mother & Baby Products

MEDZnMORE’s tabiyat.pk signed an agreement with Hayat Kimya, the fifth largest manufacturer of baby diapers, to give its consumers easy access to their products.

With this partnership, the online platform will be able to offer a larger range of baby care, mother care, and feminine products.

The agreement was signed by Asad Khan, CEO MEDZnMORE, and Ahsan Tariq, Area Sales Manager Hayat Kimya. The partnership event was hosted at tabiyat.pk’s Lahore office and was attended by senior executives from both companies.

The online platform has already been offering a great variety of mother and baby products along with pharmaceutical and other healthcare categories.

With the recent partnership with Hayat Kimya, tabiyat.pk will be able to offer one of the most sought-after diapers, Molfix, and sanitary pads, Molped, along with multiple other products.

Tabiyat.pk is a vertical of the leading health-tech startup MEDZnMORE, founded with a vision to reshape healthcare by providing easy access to quality healthcare.

Founded in 2020, the online platform has served customers across Pakistan. They have invested heavily in building purpose-built temperature-controlled warehouses across Pakistan to seamlessly fulfill operational needs.