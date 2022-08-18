OnePlus 10T is Even Weaker Than The Fragile 10 Pro [Video]

Earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro failed to impress fans due to its poor durability. The phone snapped in half during JerryRigEverything’s durability test, but is the new OnePlus 10T any better in that regard? Unfortunately, no.

The renowned YouTuber is back at it again with another durability test, but this time for the OnePlus 10T. The scratch test was quite ordinary. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and it scratches on level 6 of Moh’s hardness scale and takes deeper grooves at level 7. Despite being a flagship phone, the phone has a plastic frame.

The display lasts about 30 seconds under a naked flame before it takes permanent damage, which is quite ordinary for most phones with AMOLED screens. However, most phones also end up recovering from flame damage.

Finally, the star of the show, the bend test. It revealed that the OnePlus 10T has the same weak point as the OnePlus 10 Pro, right below the main camera bump along the antenna line. The phone immediately snaps in that spot once you bend it and you can even take the phone apart if you keep bending it.

It is a terrifying sight, but it shows that the battery connectors snap off when you pull the phone apart. After that, you can even pull off the entire back panel to reveal the battery. The top half comes off as well with some slicing and exposes the main camera assembly.

However, bad durability is not always a deal breaker as this can easily be remedied with a cheap phone case, which most people use these days anyway. But this doesn’t change the fact that the OnePlus 10T is still a flagship phone that should be among the best in class, especially in terms of durability.