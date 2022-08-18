The Role of Leadership is More Pronounced in the Current Economic Circumstances: CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim

During a panel discussion at the 5th edition of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2022 titled ‘Re-Imagineering Leadership, Productivity, and the Workplace’, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, stated that the role of leadership was even more pronounced in the current economic circumstances.

The panel discussion was moderated by Saqib Ahmed, Country Manager SAP, who shed light on the aggressively changing economic environment.

Other panelists included: Markus Strohmeier, Managing Director & CEO, Siemens Pakistan; Zeeshan Sheikh, Country Manager, Pakistan & Afghanistan International Finance Corporation (IFC); Hatem Bamatraf, President & C.E.O PTCL Group; Malak Akieley, C.E.O, Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Limited; and Khoo Boo Hock, Chairman Infra Zamin; Director & Co-founder, Green Guarantee Company (GGC).

When asked about the role of leadership in the current volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) environment, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, responded, “First myth is that the leadership and title are two different things but the reality is that you can be a leader regardless of your title and the title alone not necessarily make you a leader.”

“We go through crises not only in our daily lives but companies as well as countries also go through ups and downs. However, the role of leadership is more pronounced in times like these.”

“When you are in a crisis mode, you have limited bandwidth and energy so you really need to adopt the method of ruthless prioritization on what is that you are going to do and things (projects) that you need to pause,” he added.

“As a leader, you also need to have that sense of ownership even though many challenges and factors lie outside your control.” He advised to seek input and information from diverse sources, and not be shy to admit what you don’t know, and bring in outside expertise when needed.

He further added, “No job is more important than taking care of your team, especially during a crisis. Moreover, in the current age where fake news gets widespread immediately, I believe it is the responsibility of a leader to maintain frequent communication that is honest and transparent as well.”

Aamir also apprised the audience that the telecom sector’s earnings in Pakistan rupees yield a negative growth upon translation to USD for foreign investors, constantly increasing spectrum installment payments being one of the key contributing factors.

“Telecom industry’s financial health is severely impacted due to unprecedented rise in the cost of operations, primarily fuel, electricity and interest rates. During the current digital emergency, we are seeking urgent policy interventions from the government to provide critically needed fiscal space to the industry to ensure its survival. This includes pricing of spectrum in PKR and extending the payment terms to 10 years instead of 5,” Aamir concluded.

The summit brings together the top local and international business and corporate leaders, as well as notable government and political personalities, entrepreneurs, strategists, tech gurus, and the intelligentsia, to discuss and share best practices and routes, reflect on challenges, envision the future, and share creative and innovative strategies.

This year’s theme for the Summit ‘Imagining the Future’ gathered notable dignitaries from the corporate and academia sector who shared their ideas on how to create impactful business strategies through innovative platforms.

Jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with OICCI (Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry), the summit highlights the best way forward for success, which is sustainable, inclusive, and profitable.