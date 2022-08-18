United Motors Also Reduces Car Prices

The wave of vehicle price cuts continues as United Motors has also reduced the prices of its hatchbacks.

The recent US Dollar (USD) exchange rate reduction compared to June 29, has prompted several carmakers including Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) to reduce the prices of their cars, with United Motors also joining the club.

Effective immediately, the new prices of United Motor cars are:

Vehicles Old Price (PKR) Price Cut (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) United Bravo 1,619,0000 100,000 1,519,0000 United Alpha 1,886,000 117,000 1,769,000

Government’s Notice

While chairing the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) meeting, the Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood said that given the recent gains posted by the rupee against the US Dollar, automakers should reduce the prices of vehicles.

He appreciated IMC for making the first move in this regard. As a result, PSMC and HACL also announced a price reduction. The minister urged other companies to follow in their footsteps. Leading vehicle manufacturers, part suppliers, government officials, and consumer representatives attended the meeting.