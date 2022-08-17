Honda Decreases Car Prices By Up to Rs. 550,000

Following Toyota and Suzuki, Honda has also announced price reductions for City, Civic, and BR-V. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sent a notification to its dealerships informing them about the new prices.
The company has lowered prices by up to Rs. 550,000 and cites the same reason for the decrease as the other two major automakers: PKR vs USD exchange rate improvement.
You can compare the prices below:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Price Difference
|City MT 1.2L
|4,049,000
|3,769,000
|280,000
|City CVT 1.2L
|4,199,000
|3,899,000
|300,000
|City CVT 1.5L
|4,439,000
|4,139,000
|300,000
|City Aspire MT 1.5L
|4,609,000
|4,299,000
|310,000
|City Aspire CVT 1.5L
|4,799,000
|4,479,000
|320,000
|BR-V CVT S
|5,299,000
|4,939,000
|360,000
|Civic 1.5L M CVT
|6,799,000
|6,349,000
|450,000
|Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT
|7,099,000
|6,599,000
|500,000
|Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT
|8,099,000
|8,099,000
|550,000
Here’s the official notification:
The new prices will be effective from August 17th, 2022 (today). The notification mentions that the new prices will also be applicable on orders due to be delivered in October 2022 and later. For cars due to be delivered in September 2022, if customers clear their payments by 20th August, they can also avail the new prices.
As the big three car companies have reduced prices, other automakers are expected to follow suit and decrease prices soon. We’ll keep you updated on price changes as they happen.
Fruits for good policies by govt. Thanks