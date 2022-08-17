Honda Decreases Car Prices By Up to Rs. 550,000

By Haamiz Ahmed | Published Aug 17, 2022 | 4:17 pm

Following Toyota and Suzuki, Honda has also announced price reductions for City, Civic, and BR-V. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sent a notification to its dealerships informing them about the new prices.

The company has lowered prices by up to Rs. 550,000 and cites the same reason for the decrease as the other two major automakers: PKR vs USD exchange rate improvement.

ALSO READ

You can compare the prices below:

Variants  Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Price Difference
City MT 1.2L 4,049,000 3,769,000 280,000
City CVT 1.2L 4,199,000 3,899,000 300,000
City CVT 1.5L 4,439,000 4,139,000 300,000
City Aspire MT 1.5L 4,609,000 4,299,000 310,000
City Aspire CVT 1.5L 4,799,000 4,479,000 320,000
BR-V CVT S 5,299,000 4,939,000 360,000
Civic 1.5L M CVT 6,799,000 6,349,000 450,000
Civic 1.5L Oriel M CVT 7,099,000 6,599,000 500,000
Civic RS 1.5L LL CVT 8,099,000 8,099,000 550,000

 

Here’s the official notification:

The new prices will be effective from August 17th, 2022 (today). The notification mentions that the new prices will also be applicable on orders due to be delivered in October 2022 and later. For cars due to be delivered in September 2022, if customers clear their payments by 20th August, they can also avail the new prices.

As the big three car companies have reduced prices, other automakers are expected to follow suit and decrease prices soon. We’ll keep you updated on price changes as they happen.

Also Read

Haamiz Ahmed

A techie, gamer, and Senior Editor at ProPakistani.


    • close
    >