Brave Policeman Wins Hearts by Rescuing 3 Girls From Drowning in Karachi

A policeman saved three girls from drowning in the Korangi Crossing Nadi in ​​Karachi.

The Baloch Colony Police said that they received a distress call on the emergency helpline 15 and were informed by locals that three children had drowned in the flooded stream.

ALSO READ Confiz Partners with Alkhidmat Foundation to Offer Medical Support for Flood Relief on World Humanitarian Day

The police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation to save the children.

It was learned that Officer Sikandar managed to recover the children, after which he apprised the media that “three girls – aged fourteen, thirteen, and nine – were stuck in the Korangi Nadi”.

The children were later transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The Additional IG Karachi has announced that Officer Sikandar will be awarded Rs. 25,000 in cash and a certificate of appreciation for his act of valor.

ALSO READ Quetta is No Longer Connected to Rest of Pakistan

In a similar incident in Karachi earlier this week, seven people in a car were swept away by the waters of the Malir River in a flash flood caused by continuous heavy rains. They included a family of six — a couple and their children — that was reportedly traveling with a driver.

Upon seeing the car submerged in water, some residents in the area called the police to report the tragic incident. The search party comprised Pakistan Navy personnel, volunteers from the Edhi Foundation, the local police, and personnel from the Sindh police’s Special Security Unit.

The vehicle and four bodies have been recovered, while the search for the rest of them is underway.