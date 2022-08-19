Changan Reduces Prices for All Cars Except Its Best-Seller

In another promising development, Master Changan Motor Limited (MCML) has decreased the prices of all locally assembled vehicles except Alsvin. MCML is among the two new major players to announce price cuts for its vehicles.

Effective immediately, new prices are:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Oshan X7 Comfort 7,449,000 7,049,000 400,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense 7,749,000 7,549,000 200,000 Karvaan Standard 2,469,000 2,419,000 50,000 Karvaan Plus 2,619,000 2,569,000 50,000

Interestingly, the price cuts have coincided with the government’s announcement to ease restrictions on CKD imports. It bears mentioning that MCML increased the prices of Alsvin by a much smaller margin compared to those of Honda City and Toyota Yaris, which is why it didn’t decrease the price of its best-selling car.

Although MCML has announced price cuts, they are still well over what they were before the previous wave of price hikes. Regardless, this step will likely prompt other new players to reduce the prices of their vehicles as well.