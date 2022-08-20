Alert: Update Google Chrome Now to Avoid Getting Hacked

The world’s most popular web browser, Google Chrome, is plagued with dozens of security issues, putting millions of people around the world at risk. Thankfully, these security issues have recently been fixed and Google is now urging users to update their browsers to stay safe.

According to a report from India Today, Google has asked users to update Chrome after it fixed more than 27 vulnerabilities. Soon after that, the American software company found 11 more security issues in the browser, which is why it is now telling users to update immediately.

Google has advised users to update Chrome to at least version 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows and 104.0.5112.101 for Mac and Linux.

Google says that 11 of these vulnerabilities are critical, six of them are high sensitivity, and three are only “medium severity”. However, attackers are already taking advantage of this high-impact security vulnerability that could let them gain control of your system through arbitrary code execution. This is the 5th zero-day vulnerability that Google had to fix this year.

This one is called CVE-2022-2856, and Google has admitted that it might already have a predator out there somewhere. Therefore, users are advised to update their Google Chrome browsers immediately on computers.

How to Update

Updating Google Chrome is quite easy. Simply find the three dots in a vertical line in the top right corner and click on it. This will open a drop-down menu that has a “Help” section near the bottom. From there, click on “About Google Chrome” and this will take you to the update page straight away.

The update process will start automatically and you will have to restart your browser at the end.