You Can Now Play Console and PC Games With Just a Google Search

Google is launching a new feature that will let you connect directly with cloud gaming platforms via Google Search. It will support Google Stadia and other platforms like Xbox where users can play games with a single click.

According to Bryant Chappel, Host of the Nerf Report, with Google Search, you can only play the games available on streaming services for now. When you search for the games, you’ll see a little play button. By clicking it, several cloud platforms will appear where the games are available. You can select the platform to continue inside the browser.

Platforms

The new gaming feature is still in the testing stages, therefore it may not be available on every device. Google hasn’t officially said anything regarding the new feature as it is still in progress. This feature is present on both mobile and desktop.

The new cloud gaming feature supports services like Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The feature is expected to include more services like PS Now.

Google has provided the same feature for movies and other shows. Same as cloud gaming, Google lets you watch movies directly on platforms like Netflix or HBO Max.

Good Internet Connection Necessary

Cloud gaming requires low latency and a high-speed connection to play games smoothly. The plus point is that there is no need to purchase any extra hardware for this service since the data will be stored in a cloud.

However, even then there is noticeable lag when playing games which may not be ideal for games where quick reactions are important (fighting games, first-person shooters, etc.)

The benefit of cloud services is that you can play console or PC games on mobile phones anywhere, even sitting on a beach. All you need is a good data/Wi-Fi connection.

This sadly means that most people in Pakistan will not be able to benefit from this tech, however, if you do have a good fiber connection, you can give it a shot.

via techradar