Assets of Parliament Members and Bureaucrats to be Made Public

The public is to be given access to details of the assets of Members of Parliament (MPs) and bureaucrats.

According to sources, it has been decided that the public will also be able to access the details of the assets of bureaucrats and MPs outside Pakistan.

The sources added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have agreed on a Letter of Intent (LoI) to make the details public.

Moreover, an Electronic Asset Declaration System is also expected to be established for transparency and accountability. Sources said that the movable and immovable assets of the bureaucrats will also be made public.

The asset details of the wives and children of BS-17 to 22 officers will also be made accessible to the public. Furthermore, the public will be allowed access to the details of the assets of the MPs.

Additionally, sources said that action will be taken against the bureaucrats who hold secret assets outside the country.