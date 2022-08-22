PM Takes Strict Notice of Public Complaints Regarding High Electricity Bills

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of public complaints regarding excessive electricity bills during an emergency meeting, revealed a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday.

The meeting was called by the PM on an urgent basis to resolve the issue as early as possible.

He directed the concerned authorities to submit an immediate detailed report on electricity bills and said that he would not sit still until people’s grievances are resolved.

Claiming himself as “Khadim-e-Pakistan”, he said that it was his responsibility to resolve all public problems. The PM added that he was committed to speaking the truth to the public and ensuring transparency in all public decisions.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over the emergency meeting called on complaints regarding electricity bills.

The Prime Minister issued instructions to the concerned authorities to prepare a detailed report and submit recommendations on a priority basis on public complaints regarding electricity bills.

Federal Minister for Electricity Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had to revoke the tax imposed on traders via electricity bills earlier this month. However, the government only revoked the decision after several threats of shutter-down strikes by different trader associations and said that there were some mistakes on the government’s behalf.