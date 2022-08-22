SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 15%

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 15 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank convened today with Acting Governor SBP Dr. Murtaza Syed in the chair to announce the second scheduled monetary policy for the fiscal year (FY) 2022-23.

The MPC decided to maintain the policy rate at 15, reflecting the view that domestic demand and underlying current account continue to moderate to a sustainable pace, while the outlook for inflation has marginally improved despite the ongoing political drama.

The central bank has raised the benchmark interest rate by an aggregate of 800 basis points in the last 12 months (since September 2021), bringing it to 15 percent in July 2022.

This is a developing story.