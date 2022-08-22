Buttons Are Easier to Use Than Touchscreens in Cars: Study

The transition of modern cars from buttons to screens is not favored among car buyers as shown in a recent study conducted by a Swedish auto magazine.

According to details, Vi Bilägare — a Swedish auto magazine — conducted a study, testing cars with physical buttons as well as those with touchscreens. The scribe compared modern cars including Tesla Model 3, BMW iX, Seat Leon, Dacia Sandero, MG Marvel R, and others, with a 2005 Volvo V70 estate.

Even though the latter has around 50 physical buttons for various controls, the study revealed that the buttons are safer, less time-consuming, and easier to use compared to modern infotainment-based controls with various complicated menus.

The magazine asked the test subjects to perform four common tasks on each vehicle:

Turn on heated seats, increase the temperature by two degrees, and start the defroster

Turn on the radio and tune it to a specific station

Reset trip computer

Turn the instrument lights to their lowest setting and turn off the center display

After familiarizing themselves with the systems in each car, the subjects were timed on a stopwatch as they performed the said tasks while cruising at 110 kilometers per hour.

The study revealed that in the old car with buttons, the completion of all four tasks took a minimum time of 10 seconds, while on the screen-based controls, it took the users over 30 seconds. The minimum time was recorded in BMW iX at 30.9 seconds, while the highest time (worst of them all) in an MG Marvel R was almost 45 seconds.

The scribe deduced that screen controls are much more distracting and hard to use compared to buttons. It stressed that car companies must develop simpler touch-based controls for the ease and welfare of their customers.