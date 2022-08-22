Pakistani Man Travels 11,000 Km from France to Pakistan By Road

In an amazing feat, a Pakistani man just completed his journey all the way from France to Pakistan by road.

Ali Saad (social media handle: Aliontheroad) recorded his road trip on his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram profiles. According to details, Ali and his family traveled from France to Pakistan on a Volkswagen Passat station wagon for 11,000 kilometers (km).

In their 17-day-long journey, the family traveled across Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Greece, Turkey, and Iran, concluding their journey in Pakistan. The car is on temporary import, which allowed the family to cross various borders easily.

Netizens have appreciated Ali for making an incredible journey with his family and taking everyone along with them digitally. The Pakistani traveler is gaining significant traction on various platforms, with numerous outlets sharing the his story and journey, which continues to serve as an inspiration for people.