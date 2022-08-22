Ministry of Defence Announces Hundreds of Job Openings

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced hundreds of vacancies for BS-01 to BS-17 grades, with a separate quota for Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The MoD has 26 vacancies open for the position of Assistant Director (BS-17) across Pakistan with an age limit from 22 to 35 years, including five years of general age relaxation.

Meanwhile, there are 76 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (BS-14) across Pakistan with an age limit of 18-30 years including the general age relaxation. Along with this, there are multiple positions of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC), with five vacancies for the former and 50 for the latter.

A total of 340 vacancies from lower to higher level positions across Pakistan have been announced by the MoD, the details of which are given below:

Eligibility Criteria

All Pakistani nationals can apply.

Applicants must fulfill the required educational qualifications and must be within the age limits mentioned in the advertisement with effect from the closing date of receipt of applications on 5 September 2022.

Qualifications vary for posts (read the advertisement at the end of the article for more details).

Age 18-35 years, depending on the position (check the advertisement for other age-related details).

Deadline

The last to apply is 5 September 2022.

How to Apply

Interested people can apply online on the MoD’s online portal, and online application forms and fee deposit slips can be downloaded from there as well.

The application fee for BS-17 positions is Rs. 1,400, Rs. 850 for BS-7 to BS-16, and Rs. 500 for BS-1 to BS-6.

The fees can be paid through a billing invoice from all participating banks, ATMs, internet banking, easy paisa, jazz cash, UPaisa, and TCS express counters using the 20-digit invoice number generated in the fee slip.

Differently-abled candidates are exempted from paying any fee, subject to the provision of disability certificates from the concerned government department.

Other Important Details

0.25 (negative marking) will be deducted for each wrong answer in the screening test.

Candidates will not receive Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance (TA/DA) for tests and interviews.

Contact and Other Details

For any query, applicants are advised to contact 051-8905000 or visit their website for more information.

Advertisement

Here is the advertisement with more details about the vacancies, eligibility, and quota.