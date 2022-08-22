Vivo Y02s Launched With a Large Battery For Only $116

Vivo is pushing out new Y series devices around the world every single day. The latest one to join the family is the Vivo Y02s, which is an entry-level device equipped with modest hardware, but an extremely affordable price tag to go along with it.

Design and Display

Looking at the screen, it is clear that the Y02s is a budget phone. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel to complete the look. This is based on a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor resides on the side and doubles as the power button.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, there is a budget MediaTek SoC, namely the Helio P35 coupled with only 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Thankfully, the low storage can easily be expanded with a microSD card.

Unfortunately, you get the dated Android 11 (Go Edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top for software.

Cameras

Despite the two large cutouts on the back, there is only a single 8MP main camera and the second slot is for the LED flash. This camera is limited to 1080p 30 FPS video recording.

The selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a large 5,000 mAh battery onboard, but it does not have support for any sort of fast charging.

Vivo Y02s will be available in Black and Blue color options in only a single 3GB/32G memory configuration for $116.

Vivo Y02s Specifications