Vivo Y22s Launched With 5000 mAh Battery and 50MP Camera For $256

Vivo’s Y series of phones keeps on expanding with new budget devices every few days. The latest one to join the family is the Y22s, which just become official in Vietnam for cheap. It is unclear if the phone will launch internationally, but since the Y series is popular in Pakistan, it is highly likely that it will arrive here as well.

Design and Display

Starting with the screen, it is a 6.55-inch IPS LCD with a thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. This is a 720p screen with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and 530 nits peak brightness. It covers 70% of the NTSC color gamut and the fingerprint sensor sits on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s budget Snapdragon 680 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage and you can add more with a microSD card. There is no word on whether the phone will be available in other memory configurations.

For software, you get Android 12 OS on top of Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12.

Cameras

The main camera setup is quite basic. It includes only two sensors, a 50MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots. This camera is capable of recording 1080p videos, but not 4K clips. There is no Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) or laser autofocus.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter that can also record videos in 1080p.

Battery and Pricing

The phone does not hold back on battery capacity as it has a 5,000 mAh power cell onboard with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y22s will be available in Dark Blue and Yellow Green color options for $256 in Vietnam.

Vivo Y22s Specifications