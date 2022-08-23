K-Electric Removes Over 5,000 Illegal Connections in August

K-Electric conducted as many as 762 drives against power theft across Karachi and removed 5,384 illegal “kunda” connections from its service areas.

These kunda-removal drives took place in the first two weeks of August in different parts of the city, including Surjani, New Karachi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Orangi, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Bin Qasim, and Malir, among others. K-Electric officials unhooked illegal wires weighing over 5,700 kilograms that were illegally connected to KE’s infrastructure and used to steal electricity worth millions.

Director Communications and KE’s Spokesperson, Imran Rana, commenting on the matter, said, “K-Electric strongly condemns the use of illegal connections. This not only endangers the lives and properties of the masses but also encroaches the right of our consumers accessing electricity legally.

KE continues to conduct these anti-kunda drives every day and remove thousands of illegal connections, but unfortunately, these illegal connections are restored within a few hours of removal. However, we would like to assure that we would stop at nothing to crackdown against these culprits. K-Electric is dealing such lawbreakers with an iron hand, and any act of stealing electricity can lead to the penalty of Rs. 10 million and imprisonment up to three years.”

The spokesperson further stated, “Power infrastructure carries dangerously high voltage electricity and is installed by trained personnel in compliance with safety parameters. Any tampering with the network by an unauthorized person can lead up to serious consequences, including fatalities. Kundas also weigh down and damage electrical utility wires, making them prone to short-circuiting, fire-eruption, and faults in the power supply system that cause inconvenience to the consumers.”

“Keeping in view the hazard and damage these illegal connections may cause, citizens are requested to support the utility in actions against them and report power theft,” the spokesperson added.

Citizens in KE service territory can report power theft by emailing [email protected] The anonymity of the informers will be ensured.