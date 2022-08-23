KE Asks NEPRA to Hike Electricity Rates by Rs. 14.53 per unit under Quarterly FCA

K-Electric (KE) has asked National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for an increase of Rs. 14.53 per unit in the cost of electricity under the quarterly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA).

In a request submitted to regulatory body, KE has asked for a quarterly variation of Rs. 14.53 per unit in terms of FCA from April to June, 2022.

ALSO READ FBR Resumes Tax Exemption to Qatar Companies

The quarterly increase demanded by KE is much higher compared to any of its previous requests.

KE has also requested for a monthly variation of Rs. 3.476 per unit in terms of FCA for the month of July 2022. The total variation amount requested by KE for the month of July is 6.25 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that costs related to operations and maintenance are included in the fuel adjustment cost. Alongside, capacity payments are included in adjustment as well .