Oukitel WP19 Has The World’s Biggest Battery in a Smartphone

Smartphones these days last no more than 1 or 2 days, but what if we told you about a phone that can last up to a staggering 7 days? That is precisely what Oukitel’s latest smartphone, the WP19, is capable of. This is because this Chinese smartphone is fitted with a battery that is 4 times bigger than the usual amount you get in modern handsets.

Design and Display

As you can tell by the phone’s design, it is a rugged device built to take a beating. It is certified for industry-grade ruggedness with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, meaning it is made for extreme outdoor conditions. It also has an extremely thick chassis to make space for the humongous battery.

Its display is a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side and also a customizable key that can be programmed according to your needs.

Internals and Storage

This rugged phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1, but there is no SD card slot for expansion. It is unclear whether the phone will be available in other memory configurations, but that is the only option for sale online.

The phone boots stock Android 12 out of the box with no bloatware.

Cameras

Oukitel has not held back on the camera setup despite WP19 being a rugged phone. It has a 64MP Sony IMX582 primary camera sensor sized at 1/2″. This is paired with a 20MP IMX350 Night Vision camera to help you capture low-light photos and a 2MP macro camera that can focus as close as 4cm. This setup can record 4K videos at 30 FPS and 1080p 60 FPS clips.

The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The Oukitel WP19 is fit with a whopping 21,000 mAh battery that can last up to 7 days of use. You don’t have to worry about slow charging either as it can be filled up to 80% in 3 hours thanks to its 33W fast charging support. It can even be used as a power bank with its reverse charging support.

The phone is available on AliExpress for Rs. 62,581 in a single Black color option.

Oukitel WP19 Specifications