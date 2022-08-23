PTA Renews CMPak’s License for AJK & GB

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed the Cellular Mobile License of CMPak (Zong) for AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan to continue / expand its NGMS services in the region.

PTA, in a statement issued moments ago, said that it has received 50% of the total prescribed license renewal fee of USD 17.5 Million i.e Rs 1.87 Billion (equivalent to USD 8.76 Million) from CMPak (Zong).

PTA said that the remaining amount will be paid by CMPak in 10 equal annual installments.

The license renewal event, held at PTA Headquarters, was attended by senior management of PTA, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) & CMPak.