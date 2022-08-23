Redmi Note 12 and Xiaomi 13 to Launch Soon [Leak]

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 (global) became official during the start of the year and going by the brand’s usual launch cycle, we can expect the next entry to arrive quite soon. This is evidenced by the phone’s recent listing on EEC’s certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.

ALSO READ Xiaomi to Launch a MacBook Pro Rival and New Smart TVs Soon

The report comes from MySmartPrice and it has revealed that multiple Xiaomi phones have been spotted in a recent EEC listing. These phones carry the model numbers 2210132G and 2210133G and these are believed to be upcoming Xiaomi 13 series phones.

In a separate listing, two phones with 22101316G and 22101316UG model IDs were also spotted and these are expected to be Redmi Note 12 phones. The G at the end of these model numbers means these are global models. The listing does not reveal any specifications, but we know Xiaomi 13’s rumored details thanks to previous leaks.

Rumored Specifications

According to older leaks, Xiaomi 13 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the SD8G2 will become official by the end of November this year, we can expect the Xiaomi 13 lineup to launch sometime during December. This means that a global launch will likely follow early next year.

Xiaomi 13 is rumored to bring a single-cell battery and the company’s self-developed charging IC with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi’s Surge P1 chip is the only single-cell chip solution currently available in the market. It is expected to feature on other Xiaomi devices in the future.

The Redmi Note 12, however, is expected to arrive sooner than Xiaomi 13, sometime during Q4 (October – December) this year. As always, the global launch will follow a few months after the Chinese launch.