Telenor Pakistan Partners with Roche to Create Nationwide Health Awareness

Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Roche Diagnostics Pakistan to raise health awareness across the rural and urban areas of the country.

Under the partnership agreement, Telenor Pakistan will educate its Khushaal Watan app users via interactive voice response (IVR), SMS, and live shows to create awareness about hepatitis and other diseases with high prevalence and burden in Pakistan.

Telenor Pakistan operates a suite of digital products and services that connect people to what matters most.

The Khushal Watan portfolio is a rural lifestyle platform, focusing on m-Agri advisories, rural infotainment, and m-health. The network educates users through its flagship rural health service “Khushaal Sehat” and urban m-health service “Healthline”.

Millions of people in Pakistan lack awareness about life-threatening diseases and their prevention.

Telenor Pakistan’s partnership with Roche Diagnostics – a leading, global research-based healthcare company, will strive to create actionable advice and suggest preventive measures to the public about life-threatening diseases, including hepatitis, heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

“Telenor Pakistan continues to find avenues to connect its customers to what matters most to them. We are glad to make a meaningful impact towards sustainable, accessible, and affordable healthcare information for millions of Pakistanis, together with Roche Diagnostics,” Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said.

Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager, Roche Diagnostics Pakistan & Afghanistan, said, “For 125 years, Roche has been at the forefront in redefining the standard of care to improve health outcomes. At Roche Diagnostics Pakistan, our goal is to help increase public health awareness to support the prevention, early detection, and monitoring of diseases.”

He added, “In this regard, I am proud of our partnership with Telenor Pakistan that will enable us to jointly empower people to safeguard and manage their own health, thereby enabling patients to test early and treat right.”

Currently, Telenor Pakistan’s IVR-based health service Khushaal Sehat offers health advisory services for users who dial in to talk to their general physicians. In live shows, speakers from Telenor Pakistan and Roche will educate users about different diseases.

As part of the initiative, Telenor Pakistan will also promote its Khushaal Sehat helpline so that users can later dial in to get additional information when required.