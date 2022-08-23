Zameen.com Holds Faisalabad’s First Successful Open House Event

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — recently organized its first-ever open house event at its regional office in Faisalabad.

The residents of the city and surrounding areas attended the open house in large numbers. The event featured over nine highly lucrative mixed-used ventures for the consideration of the people in attendance.

Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for all the projects presented on the occasion.

Additionally, the event featured an MOU signing ceremony between Zameen.com and Al Bashir Developers, according to which the former will have the exclusive sales and marketing rights for Faisalabad’s latest high-rise project, West Canal Residency.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shujaullah Khan was present at the event, along with Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed, Al Bashir Developer’s owner Zaheer ud Din, and other relevant stakeholders.

The high-rise project is being developed on Faisalabad’s West Canal Expressway and will feature luxury apartments.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shujaullah Khan stated that projects like the ultra-modern West Canal Residency would make a quality addition to Faisalabad’s property market.

He further said that Zameen.com had always strived to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects and that the ongoing event was yet another example of this commitment.

Director Project Sales (Central) Muzaffar Majeed said that Zameen had always envisioned expanding its brand portfolio to include the entire country to provide a platform for quality real estate ventures to grow. He added that the open house was another attempt to realize this inclusive vision.

On the occasion, Al Bashir Developer’s owner Zaheer ud Din stated that not only would the West Canal Residency project be a state-of-the-art development with international standard facilities, it would also provide easy access to all the major points in the city due to the project’s prime location.

In addition, he lauded Zameen.com for being an innovative real estate enterprise that has the resource pool to quickly sell real estate projects in an honest and transparent manner.

Moreover, he said that his company appreciated Zameen.com’s resolute commitment and was seeking to establish a long-standing relationship with the firm.