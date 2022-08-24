Qatar Investment Authority May Invest up to $3 Billion in Pakistan

Qatar’s $445 Billion Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is considering an investment of up to $3 billion in key sectors of Pakistan’s economy, according to Bloomberg.

According to details, the major chunk of the investment will be in the country’s Islamabad and Karachi airports. The renewable energy and power sectors and hospitality industry could also attract sizeable investment.

Bloomberg reported that the $3 billion investment could overlap with the $2 billion bilateral support the Gulf country has already planned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by several ministers, is currently on a two-day official visit to Qatar. On Tuesday, the premier met with a delegation of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

The prime minister invited the Qatari side to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture and livestock, maritime, tourism, and hospitality sectors. He also urged Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to promote regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

The prime minister assured full facilitation to QIA through transparent and expeditious processes. As part of the event, several presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

The QIA delegation expressed keen interest and readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.