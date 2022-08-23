PM Invites Qatari Investors to Join CPEC

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

His proposal came during a meeting with the delegation of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in Doha. The prime minister also invited the Qatari investors to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture and livestock, maritime, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

The premier stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement between Pakistan and Qatar, particularly in the sectors of renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors.

He assured QIA of full facilitation in investment through transparency and expeditiousness.

While terming Pakistan as a priority country, the QIA delegation, which comprised of CEO, Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, and Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions, Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani, expressed its readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in Pakistan.

As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in various fields in Pakistan.

The prime minister invited Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani to visit Pakistan.