Zameen.com Launches Urban Premium Residences & Central Park Townhouses in PSE Lahore

Zameen.com recently organized another successful instalment of its famous Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore.

The event was attended by notable figures of the real estate sector and Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials, including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, who was accompanied by the Directors of Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

The latest PSE featured over 100 premium property ventures. Additionally, three new high-quality ventures — OneVH, Urban Premium Residences & Central Park Townhouses — were launched during the festivities. Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for all the projects presented on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that the company had launched new trends in the national property sector, which had brought immense benefits for the industry.

He further said that these newly-launched projects would prove to be highly lucrative investment ventures and that Zameen.com would continue to launch trust-worthy and profitable real estate projects for potential buyers and investors.

Urban Developers Managing Director Mian Usman Anwer also spoke at the event and revealed that all the projects masterminded by the firm were envisioned to provide an advanced and unique set of features that were rarely available in the market.

He went on to state that Zameen.com was running the best and most effective real estate operation in the country and had the potential of selling projects quickly and in a transparent manner.

Moreover, he said that his company appreciated Zameen.com’s resolute commitment and was seeking to establish a long-standing relationship with the firm.