ADB Approves Technical Assistance of $0.7 Million for Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved new technical assistance (TA) worth $0.7 million for Pakistan to help the government with preparing its project to promote public-private partnerships.

Official documents obtained by ProPakistani reveal that the strategic agenda of the project titled, “Pakistan: Preparing the Promoting Sustainable Public-Private Partnerships Program,” includes inclusive economic growth and will be implemented across the country.

Alongside the preparation of the project, the technical assistance will also help the government in designing the reform program and developing the capacity to implement the ensuing program.

The program contains actions and initiatives to support the following reforms: