Flash Floods: ADB Comes to Pakistan’s Aid

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured full support to Pakistan during the recent floods by undertaking various initiatives to minimize and mitigate the agonies of people impacted by the flood in various regions of Pakistan.

This was revealed during a recent meeting between the Federal Minister for Finance , Miftah Ismail and a delegation of ADB headed by Country Director, Yong Ye at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail appreciated ADB for being a development partner and valued the support of ADB for carrying out various development-oriented projects in Pakistan. The Finance Minister shared that the present government is keenly working on all-inclusive and sustainable development programs through structural reforms and ADB has always proved itself an effective partner in this regard.

The delegation of ADB Bank briefed the Finance Minister about various aspects of the BRACE (Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures) program.

The Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the ADB delegation for their continuous collaboration and assured them of full cooperation for the speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.