CDA Unearths Another Plot Allotment Fraud in Islamabad

A plot allotment fraud involving the Capital Development Authority (CDA) resurfaced after three transfer files were intercepted in Islamabad last week.

The CDA’s Security Directorate is carrying out a fact-finding inquiry after an alleged attempt of transferring three plots in sector E-13 in the federal capital was stopped.

Meanwhile, CDA’s Member Estate issued directives to block the transfer and an investigation was launched, accordingly.

According to the sources, officials of the One Window Operation (OWO) issued Transfer Application Forms (TAF) after someone had submitted three plot files for their transfer at OWO on the basis of No Demand Certificates (NDCs) given by the Land Directorate.

Someone informed the Member Estate, and resultantly the allotment procedure was halted, while the Security Directorate was ordered by the Member Estate to begin an investigation.

Sources claimed that the record of three files has been missing which indicates that they were allotted through fraud, and now they were being transferred to someone else’s name but the attempt was intercepted.

Ironically, the Land Directorate’s officials disowned their signatures on the NDC and termed them fake.

“There are several question marks on this issue, as if files of plots are bogus, why the plots were allotted previously if files were not available why TAF was issued,” a CDA official wondered, adding that it appears a scam is operating on CDA’s land and OWO directorates.

The sources claimed that disowning the signatures is a standard practice in CDA, and urged the CDA to carry out forensics of the signatures.

A Land Directorate’s Official mentioned that the directorate itself informed the Member Estate and OWO regarding the bogus NDCs.