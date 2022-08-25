PM Shehbaz Reverses Imran Khan’s Decision on Departmental Sports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to restore departmental sports divisions, finally accepting one of the most long-standing demands of domestic athletes.

The announcement came earlier today during a meeting in which the premier met with medal-winning athletes of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games 2022.

It is worth mentioning here that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had abolished departmental sports divisions after coming into power, leaving thousands of athletes unemployed.

Former athletes time and again highlighted the plight of unemployed athletes and urged the former premier to reinstate the departmental sports division but to no avail.

After assuming power in April earlier this year, PM Shehbaz had promised to address the issues of sportspersons who lost their livelihoods following the abolition of departmental sports divisions.

Sindh’s Minister for Local Government, Forests, and Religious Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, had initially requested PM Shehbaz to restore departmental sports divisions.