China Offers Help in Increasing Pakistan’s Agricultural Exports

China has offered to extend a helping hand to increase Pakistan’s agricultural exports by providing modern technology and trained management to enhance the yield of crops and by purchasing fruits and spices from Pakistan.

The offer was made by the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, during his meeting with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, on a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

The minister said that to enhance exports of Pakistan, both the countries can work together on long-term policies and exchange ideas concerning exporting zones as only eight processing zones exist in Pakistan compared to 700 processing zones in China. He said that Pakistan had immense potential in the agriculture sector, and Pakistani fruits can be exported to China after their value addition. He also suggested increasing the volume of chili export, although Pakistan is already exporting chili to China.

In response, the Chinese Ambassador gave assurance that China would cooperate in increasing Pakistan’s exports and provide modern technology and trained management to enhance the yield of crops.

Ambassador Nong Rong told the Minister that China had given financial assistance to flood affectees through Red Crescent Society, and Chinese companies working in Pakistan are being mobilized for fundraising for the purpose.

Appreciating China’s efforts, the minister remarked that the floods severely affected the agricultural sector by damaging different crops.

The minister requested that the Chinese companies, already working in mobile manufacturing, automobile, and other sectors in Pakistan, bring more investment as Pakistan provided cheaper and competitive labor to minimize the cost of production. He also offered the ambassador to set up an industry in the 1,500-acre Dhabeji special economic zone, manufacture products, and export to the world.