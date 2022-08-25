PCB Announces Affordable Tickets for National T20 Cup

To provide affordable access to action for the cricket fans in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices for the National T20 matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium at nominal rates.

The general category tickets for Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh, and Yasir Arafat enclosures are priced at Rs. 50. The tickets for Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Azhar Mehmood, and Javed Miandad enclosures, which fall under VIP category, are for Rs. 100. That the fans can easily buy tickets, the PCB, through its ticketing partner BookMe has made tickets available both online and through physical booths.

The online ticket sales commence from 1000 tomorrow (26 August) morning and the fans can buy the tickets at www.pcb.bookme.pk

The physical tickets will be available from 27 August from the booths placed outside Nawaz Sharif Park on Murree Road. The booth sales will take place between 9 AM till 6 PM.

The first leg of the National T20 will be played in Rawalpindi from 30 August till 7 September with the first match of the day starting at 9:30 AM and the second at 2:00 PM.