FBR Issues Manual Income Tax Return for 2022

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an ‘Individual Paper Return’ for the tax year 2022.

According to a notification, the board issued the draft of the manual income tax return and wealth statement through the issuance of the S.R.O.1612(1)/2022.

The notification further states that the FBR has issued a draft of certain further amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002, which the board has proposed to make in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The FBR has asked the stakeholders to submit their objections or suggestions within seven days of publication of the draft in the official Gazette. Objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft, before the expiry of the aforesaid period, shall be taken into consideration by the FBR, says the notification.