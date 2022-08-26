FBR Creates New Section to Improve Follow-up of Disciplinary Cases

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a special section to ensure proper follow-up of all disciplinary cases/Inquiries of Officers (BS-16 and above) of FBR Headquarters and Inland Revenue field formations.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification on Friday. As per the notification, the section namely, “Discipline and Inquiries,” will work under the Admin and HR Wing of FBR Headquarters Islamabad with immediate effect.

The notification further states that the section will be headed by a Secretary or Second Secretary, who will report to the Chief Human Resource Management, Inland Revenue (HRM-IR), FBR.

The FBR earlier issued guidelines regarding disciplinary proceedings and inquiries against the official(s).

The guidelines state that the appointed Inquiry Officer shall conduct the inquiry proceedings. The inquiry shall be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the inquiry order or within such extended period that the Authority may allow.

Furthermore, as per guidelines, all the Heads of field offices of FBR are required to retain the relevant case record in safe custody while forwarding the recommendations to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official(s).

All heads of field offices shall also be required to ensure that relevant records of the case and other related documents are timely provided to the Inquiry Officer or the Inquiry Committee, as the case may be, through the designated Departmental Representative (DR) within seven days from the date of inquiry order.

According to the guidelines, any officer of Inland Revenue Service Provincial Civil Services (as the case may be) who is given the record of the case under intimation to the Board shall be designated as Departmental Representative.

The guidelines further say that after receipt of the reply to the Show Cause Notice from the accused or in the case where no reply is received and affording an opportunity of personal hearing to the accused, the designated Authority shall decide the case within thirty days.