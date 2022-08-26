Flooding Will Finally End in Sindh Soon: Met Office

The monsoon season has almost ended in Sindh after record-breaking rains resulted in floods that ravaged several cities.

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Karachi, Sardar Sarfaraz, said that the current monsoon system is dwindling and has almost ended in the province.

He stated that the monsoon season is expected to persist until mid-September and light to moderate rains are expected in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Shahdad Kot, Larkana, Qambar, and some parts of northeast Balochistan.

“A weather system may develop over the Arabian Sea between August 29-30 but it is not going to cause heavy rainfall,” Sarfaraz added.

He also explained that weather patterns have changed across the world and Pakistan’s monsoon was extended because of climate change.

“Monsoon systems now impact Balochistan, Afghanistan, and even Saudi Arabia,” he continued.

The PMD official further remarked that the recent monsoon system in Karachi has been very strong, and persistent rains in Sindh and Balochistan have caused immense devastation and resulted in the loss of many lives.

Furthermore, 32 percent of Pakistan’s total area under cotton cultivation has been destroyed by the rains and floods, 80 percent of Sindh’s cotton crop has been obliterated, and all of Balochistan’s crops have been washed away, as per a report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).