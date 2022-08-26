Over 15% of Pakistan’s Whole Population Affected By Floods

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that 33 million people have been affected by the flash floods and torrential rainfalls, 900 people have lost their lives, and 1,300 have been injured so far.

During a meeting with the diplomatic community, including Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and other senior diplomats, Prime Minister highlighted that the initial damage assessment suggests that the losses caused by the current floods are comparable to those Pakistan suffered during the flash floods of 2010-11.

He underlined that Pakistan’s carbon emission footprint was negligible, however, it’s ranked eighth among the list of countries most exposed to the horrors of climate change. He further emphasized upon rehabilitation and reconstruction of climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister mentioned that given the urgency of the challenge, the government has decided to reach out to friendly countries, donors, and international financial institutions for their continued cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, foreign diplomats assured the government of Pakistan of their respective governments’ continued support to meet the requirements of the rescue and relief operations across Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Kuwait, UAE, Turkiye, South Korea, the USA, Germany, and senior diplomats of Bahrain, the European Union, France, Oman, Qatar, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.