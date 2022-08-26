PTA Received Over 200,000 Complaints During the Last Year

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received over 200,000 complaints from telecom consumers during the last year.

According to documents available to ProPakistani, the authority, from July 2021 to June 2022, received 218,621 complaints from telecom consumers. Out of the 218,621 complaints, 83,641 complaints have been resolved, 65,780 complaints were disposed of, and 20,984 complaints remained partially resolved.

PTA received incomplete information from consumers in 37, 810 complaints, whereas 9,007 complaints have been dropped due to various reasons.