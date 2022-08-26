Data and Mobile Services Impacted Throughout Balochistan

Regarding the recent news of the loss of internet connectivity and mobile coverage across Balochistan, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has issued a statement.

The statement reads, “Due to torrential rains & flash floods in Balochistan and damage to optical fiber cable, voice, and data services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pashin, Chaman, Panjgor, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Qila Abdullah. Efforts are being made to resolve this unprecedented situation. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared.”

The recent devastating rains have wreaked havoc all across Balochistan. The flood is at an unprecedented level, causing immeasurable damage. The rains have damaged roads and limited land connectivity to major hubs of the province and the flooding of storm drains has also affected underground cables, damaging the connectivity infrastructure.