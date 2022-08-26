Traders’ Body Wants Small Traders to be Exempted from POS Integration

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch has said that the small traders should not be burdened with the Point of Sales (POS) system.

While addressing a press conference at National Press Club Islamabad, Baloch asked the government to implement the POS system only on brand shops and departmental stores.

He claimed that the government is making up for the loss of stolen electricity in the form of fuel price adjustment (FPA). He urged the government to withdraw FPA on an immediate basis.

Baloch warned that if their demands are not met, the traders from across the country would protest in front of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Finance Ministry next month.

He warned that the business community would not pay electricity bills owing to skyrocketing FPA charges.