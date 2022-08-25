Angry Citizens Protest Against High Electricity Bills Despite FCA Exemption

Electricity consumers in Rawalpindi are disappointed after neither the banks nor the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are offering any kind of relief on exorbitant electricity bills until the issuance of a proper notification regarding exemption from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their bills.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday night that nearly 17 million electricity consumers will not be required to pay the high FCA in their electricity bills.

Although the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled on Wednesday that high fuel charge adjustments should no longer be added to electricity bills, consumers are still desperately trying to find the means to get their FCAs reduced.

After the announcement, thousands of consumers rushed to IESCO offices and banks to demand a reduction in FCA, but the concerned authorities were reluctant to comply until the issuance of a proper notification by the PM Office. This has left local consumers in limbo.

Over 70 percent of IESCO’s employees fled their offices in fear of violent protests when protesters threw stones at IESCO offices and demanded that proper notification of exemption be issued. Police tried to but failed to disperse the protesters.

In light of the disturbing situation, the IESCO has asked the federal and provincial governments for additional police forces to help prevent any untoward incidents. The authorities subsequently beefed up security in front of the IESCO to prevent disruption of law and order.

IESCO’s Deputy Commercial Manager, Muhammad Rashid, revealed that the situation remains clear. He mentioned that although PM Sharif has announced plans for the elimination of the steep FCA from the electricity bills of only 17 million people, the IESCO has not been notified about which consumers would be exempted, and nothing can be done without an official announcement.

“We will extend the due date of paying electricity bills. The position is not clear whether less than 200 units of consumers would be exempted or all consumers,” Rashid said.

Meanwhile, protesters blocked Rawalpindi’s roads for hours, protesting against the absurdly high power bills. They burnt tires and blocked all kinds of traffic, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded since the morning. A large police force attempted to disperse the protesters, but was unsuccessful.