Turkey Wants to Enhance Economic Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Friday stressed that Turkey aims at enhancing and strengthening its economic ties with Pakistan.

The Turkish envoy called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail at Finance Division. The minister welcomed the envoy and both exchanged views about the long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic, and social ties between the two countries.

The finance minister highlighted the potential areas for strengthening these relations, especially on business and investment fronts. It was apprised that the present government is undertaking multiple structural reforms for facilitating foreign investment in Pakistan.

Recalling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkey and his meeting with the Turkish investors, the ambassador briefed the finance minister on extending Turkish investment in various sectors of Pakistan.

The minister welcomed Turkish investments in Pakistan and assured the ambassador of full cooperation and facilitation of Turkish investments.

Hayat Kimya Pakistan CEO Fatih Ustunel, CFO Onur Kilic, FBR Chairman, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.