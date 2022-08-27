CM Punjab Also Launches a Flood Relief Fund

The Punjab government has launched Chief Minister (CM) Flood Relief Fund in order to provide assistance to the flood-affected people in the province.

CM Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, announced the formation of the flood relief fund and invited philanthropists and wealthy individuals to come forward and donate to the flood victims in the province.

ALSO READ Massive Flood Warning Issued for South Punjab After KP

Furthermore, CM Elahi detailed that Tonsa, Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), and Rajanpur have been devastated by the raging floods, adding that people have been displaced, and their property and crops have been destroyed.

Following his visit to the affected areas, he declared an emergency and proclaimed the affected districts as calamity-hit.

Moreover, CM Elahi assured the people that the Punjab government is with them, and ordered the authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Besides, he discussed the flood situation in South Punjab with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) at a meeting, which was attended by Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Mohsin Laghari, and Andleeb Abbas.

Here are the details to donate to the flood relief fund.

Bank Name: Bank of Punjab

Account No: 6010159451200028

IBAN No: PK92BPUN6010159451200028

ALSO READ Residents of Nowshera Told to Leave Their Homes Due to Massive Flood Warning

سیلاب متاثرین کی مدد کے لئے وزیراعلیٰ فلڈ ریلیف فنڈ قائم کردیا گیا ہے۔ صاحب حیثیت اورمخیر حضرات بینک آف پنجاب کے اکاؤنٹ نمبر 6010159451200028 میں امدادی رقوم جمع کرا سکتے ہیں۔ وزیراعلیٰ فلڈ ریلیف فنڈ کا IBAN نمبر 6010159451200028 PK92BPUN ہے.#FloodsInPakistan #floodrelief — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) August 26, 2022

Previously on Thursday, CM Elahi had announced to allocate Rs. 5 billion for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and stated that the government will utilize every possible resource for the flood victims, while the entire machinery is busy assisting the people in distress.

He added that the donations of the relief fund will be spent on flood victims’ rehabilitation.