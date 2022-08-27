Netflix With Ads Could Be Cheaper Than Rs. 800

It is no news that Netflix is planning to launch a cheaper subscription with ads. The American streaming giant has already confirmed the news and is currently testing the cheaper ad tier in a few regions across America. A new report from Bloomberg says that the ad tier could cost around $7, meaning it will be even cheaper in Pakistan.

The most expensive Netflix subscription in Pakistan is currently offered for Rs. 1,100. The Premium tier offers 4K HDR streaming and you can watch it on your TV, smartphone, computer, or tablet across multiple screens at the same time. This tier costs more than Rs. 4,000 in the US.

So if the subscription model with ads will be as cheap as $7 (Rs. 1,550) in the US, this means we can expect it to be quite cheaper in Pakistan. It may cost less than Rs 1,000, perhaps somewhere between Rs. 500 to Rs. 900. However, the ad-supported tier is going to have some downgrades.

Other than the obvious inclusion of ads, Netflix executives have confirmed that the cheaper tier will not have some of the content at launch and you will not be able to download shows for offline viewing.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Netflix plans to show you approximately four minutes of ads per hour. These ads will be shown ahead of and in the middle of your Netflix content. However, the streaming giant has no plans of introducing ads in its kids’ content or Netflix original movies, said an earlier report from a week ago.

The ad tier is not coming to Pakistan until 2023. Netflix is only planning to launch the new subscription model in “half a dozen markets” in the final quarter of this year and will launch it more broadly in early 2023.