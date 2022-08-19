Netflix Will Not Let You Download Shows and Movies on Its Most Affordable Package

Users of the regular Netflix service can download shows and movies to watch them later at their convenience. However, users of its upcoming ad-supported cheaper version will not be able to download shows and movies to their devices for offline viewing.

This has been revealed by Steve Moser, Contributing Writer at Mac Rumors and Chief Editor at the Tape Drive, who was looking into the code of Netflix’s iPhone application.

Although Netflix has not officially launched the ad-supported version, the code of its iPhone application contains a number of hints about the upcoming service.

According to Moser, the code suggests that users won’t be able to skip ads and playback controls will be unavailable during ad breaks. It must be noted here that skipping ads is a common feature in the streaming landscape.

When approached for a comment, Netflix refused to issue a statement, suggesting that the streaming giant’s plans are not final at the moment and they could change before the launch of the ad-supported version, which is still several months away.

Regular Netflix service allows users to download any of the content for viewing at a later time. This is a helpful feature for users who live in areas without stable internet connectivity.

The absence of this feature on the ad-supported version could push users to subscribe to premium plans that go up to $20 in the US. Moreover, the streaming giant had previously clarified that not all shows and movies will be available for viewing in the ad-supported version.

Netflix has been losing customers at a rapid pace. In Q2 2022, the platform lost 1.3 million customers in the US and Canada alone. Moreover, the California-based company also faces competition from Warner Bros’ HBO Max, Amazon’s Prime Video, Walt Disney’s Disney+ and Hulu.

Earlier this year in June, Netflix had announced the launch of an ad-supported version. The company has partnered with Microsoft for the advertising system of the new version that is expected to launch in early 2023.