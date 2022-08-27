Shoaib Malik Donates KPL Prize Money to Flood Victims

Shoaib Malik has announced to donate his winning prize money in Kashmir Premier League (KPL) to the flood victims across the country after his team was named the champions of the league on Friday.

He made this announcement on Twitter where he dedicated his and his team, Mirpur Royal’s tournament victory to the flood-affected people of the country.

– Happy to win another man of the tournament & lift another 🏆, I want to dedicate this Win to the flood affectees of Pakistan. We all should rise above everything & come together as a nation. I will be donating my wining prize money to the flood affectees 🇵🇰 #KheloAazadiSe pic.twitter.com/CYSHNXtwbJ — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) August 26, 2022

Furthermore, he urged everyone to unite as a nation in order to overcome the present distressing period and announced to donate his winning prize money to the ‘flood affectees.’

It is pertinent to mention that the entire country is affected by flood-induced destruction that has displaced thousands of people and damaged their properties and the country’s infrastructure.

The concerned authorities are busy carrying out relief operations in the flood-affected districts.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik-led Mirpur Royals bagged the champion’s title of the Kashmir Premier League season two after the final match against Bagh Stallions was washed out by rain on Friday.

The KPL’s management stated that the Mirpur Royals were titled as champions in accordance with the rules of the tournament.